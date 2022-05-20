Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($1.94) to GBX 147 ($1.81) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

