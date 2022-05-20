Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Stock Position Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,288 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 192.75 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 566.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

