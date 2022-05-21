10,166 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,166 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,000. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $243.00 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

