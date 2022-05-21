14,327 Shares in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,579,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 493,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $151.77 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,629.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,887,847. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Profile (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.