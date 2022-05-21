3,073 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Apple accounts for 0.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after acquiring an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after acquiring an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

AAPL opened at $137.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.13 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

