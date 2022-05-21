AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.1% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $123.13 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day moving average is $165.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

