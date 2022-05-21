AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 3,221 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after acquiring an additional 625,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,958,000 after purchasing an additional 86,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 621,618 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,692,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 3.17. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

