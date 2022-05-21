AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.56. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $1.03. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.12.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

