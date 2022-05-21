AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $292,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,594 shares of company stock valued at $40,548,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,238.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,320.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,441.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,168.31 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

