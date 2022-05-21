AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,250 shares of company stock worth $4,817,790. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

