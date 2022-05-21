AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Knott David M bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $15.43 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

