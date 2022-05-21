AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PROG by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PROG by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter worth $1,928,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 20.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 49,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

