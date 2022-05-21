AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $308,000 in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 828,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after buying an additional 379,122 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 839,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $778.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.25.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

TG Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.