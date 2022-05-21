AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

In other news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $43,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 23,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $817,285.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,064.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Jamf from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

