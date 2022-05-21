Alps Advisors Inc. Has $6.78 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,819 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Apple by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.32 and a 200-day moving average of $165.14.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

