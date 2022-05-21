AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,579 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,507,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after acquiring an additional 695,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,599,000 after acquiring an additional 545,310 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,370,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after acquiring an additional 913,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.71. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $597,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $598,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.63.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

