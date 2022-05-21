Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Tower Bridge Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 481,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $85,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $137.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.13 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

