Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Washington Trust Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Washington Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.1% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.13 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

