Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.8% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day moving average is $165.14. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

