Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $91,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 38,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,728,000. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

AAPL stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

