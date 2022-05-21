Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 8.4% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $21,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

Apple stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

