Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,735,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $137.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.13 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

