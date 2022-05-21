Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000. Apple makes up 2.6% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.13 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

