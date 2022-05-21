Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,267,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,949 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.81% of Avid Technology worth $41,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after buying an additional 271,973 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 358,417 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,130,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 466,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 422,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

