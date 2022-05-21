B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,265 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in B2Gold by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,635 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $16,349,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $11,614,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $7,911,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in B2Gold by 497.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.