Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stake Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 199,625 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $31,571,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,838,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 702,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 394,971 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

BW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

BW stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $534.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 2.49.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 152.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 30,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 302,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.