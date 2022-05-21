Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 980 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.25% of John Bean Technologies worth $12,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

NYSE:JBT opened at $113.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.44. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $101,397. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

