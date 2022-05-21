Bank of America Corp DE Buys 32,938 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.73% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $12,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 57,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,581,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.08.

