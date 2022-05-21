Bank of America Corp DE Buys 68,701 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,701 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.46% of Independence Realty Trust worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

IRT stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.87. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

