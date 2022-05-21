Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252,668 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.36% of Cogent Communications worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,170 shares of company stock worth $201,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $57.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 550.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

