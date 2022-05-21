Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.26% of Shift4 Payments worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOUR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after buying an additional 1,062,379 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,581,000 after buying an additional 837,389 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 938.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 844,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,437,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,462,000 after purchasing an additional 628,609 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,013,000 after purchasing an additional 539,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOUR opened at $47.29 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -109.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.23.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

