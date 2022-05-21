Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.26% of MGIC Investment worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MGIC Investment by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in MGIC Investment by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MGIC Investment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of MTG opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.