Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.61% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,972,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 204,242 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,199,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 274,676 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

NYSE DRH opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.