Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.53% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 602,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 160,694 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 46,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NYSE TDS opened at $17.45 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.90%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

