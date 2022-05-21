Bank of America Corp DE Has $11.56 Million Position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.63% of Pulse Biosciences worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Pulse Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

