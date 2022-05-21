Bank of America Corp DE Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.57% of Renasant worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Renasant by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,811 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Renasant by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Renasant by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Renasant by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Renasant by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNST. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

