Bank of America Corp DE Has $12.73 Million Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.23% of Vir Biotechnology worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,458 shares of company stock valued at $784,441 over the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.55.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.07. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 119.80% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

