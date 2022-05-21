Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,483 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.36% of Axos Financial worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

NYSE AX opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

