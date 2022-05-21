Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.65% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter.

KRMA stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05.

