Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of Installed Building Products worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,670.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $87.64 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $75.95 and a one year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.