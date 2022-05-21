Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.15% of Denny’s worth $11,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Denny’s stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

