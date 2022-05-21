Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,778 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.52% of Docebo worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Docebo by 44.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,822,000 after acquiring an additional 631,453 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth $7,863,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 1,607.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 99,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 466.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 69,256 shares during the period. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Docebo alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $35.35 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Docebo’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Docebo Profile (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.