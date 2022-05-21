Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,698,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 127,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 133,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 37,060 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VVR opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

