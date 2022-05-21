Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,120 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 89,929 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.54% of Washington Federal worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,440,000 after buying an additional 162,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,614,000 after buying an additional 439,663 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,607,000 after buying an additional 128,686 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 164,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Washington Federal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.