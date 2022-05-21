Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.33% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.54% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.