Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,034 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.51% of Criteo worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,654 shares of company stock worth $71,358 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.80 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

