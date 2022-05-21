Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,058 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Primerica worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Primerica by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Primerica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $120.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.91. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.99 and a 52-week high of $179.51.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

