Bank of America Corp DE Sells 11,370 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of BRP worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $68.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.53. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

DOOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

BRP Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.