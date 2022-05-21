Bank of America Corp DE Sells 12,387 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,387 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 70.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period.

Shares of PML opened at $10.39 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

