Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,389 Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 7.44% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

LEGR opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.